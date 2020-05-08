Local cleaning company stepping it up

It’s an abnormally busy time for Long’s Carpet and Cleaning company to be disinfecting.

According to the company, it’s seeing 90% more people who are asking about distinfectant than ever before. Workers say it used to be far less than 1% before the outbreak.

It’s a good feeling to be able to know that we have products and services that can help others, that can contribute to the environment being safe to our friends, our families, our community. Nick Long, Long’s Carpet and Cleaning General Manager

People used to call in for just physical cleanliness, but now the workers are disinfecting high-touch areas with a special electrical sprayer. Workers say they’ve also had to deactivate the virus through the air with a UV light.

Unfortunately, with this virus, there’s no guarantees that people can’t get sick. It really requires that we all step up our game. Nick Long, Long’s Carpet and Cleaning General Manager

The company says the technicians get their temperatures checked, all of them wear masks and surgical shoe covers, and the equipment is sanitized before and after entering a home or business.

Workers are reminding us of the simple things we all can do even in our own homes.

“=So simply, using soap and water to clean and make sure our environments are safe and healthy is going to go a long way to keeping our families and community healthy. Nick Long, Long’s Carpet and Cleaning General Manager

