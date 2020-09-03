Local counties remain “yellow” on updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, released the new weekly Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map and it shows majority of counties remain in “yellow.”

There are currently 7 counties in the “red” category.

Those include Wayne, Lucas, Putnam, Butler, Mercer, Montgomery, Prable.

The only local county in a different color is Columbina in “orange.”

The Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system designed to supplement existing statewide orders through a data-driven framework to assess the degree of the virus’ spread and to engage and empower individuals, businesses, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions.