Local first responders receive homemade masks from girl scouts, church

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Businesses and organizations across the Ohio Valley are coming together to lend a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis.
Area girl scouts and Shadyside First Christian Church recently teamed up to ensure the health and safety of our local first responders.
Both organizations created 30 homemade masks and donated them to the Tri-State Ambulance in Wheeling.
Latest Posts:
- VA Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Clarksburg
- Is abortion an essential surgery? Decisions to halt elective procedures spark debate
- Secretary of State calls for voting changes in WV primary election
- Wheeling Health Right staying busy as nonessential workers transition to ‘work from home’
- New drive-thru COVID-19 testing not limited to Hancock County residents