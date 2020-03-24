Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Local first responders receive homemade masks from girl scouts, church

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Businesses and organizations across the Ohio Valley are coming together to lend a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis.

Area girl scouts and Shadyside First Christian Church recently teamed up to ensure the health and safety of our local first responders.

Both organizations created 30 homemade masks and donated them to the Tri-State Ambulance in Wheeling.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter