Local health official urges residents to seek facts, not fear amid COVID-19 crisis

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Misleading information is circulating the web in regards to therapy and remedies that can “treat” the coronavirus.

Dr. Clark Milton at Wheeling Hospital has seen a variety of false cures, such as taking silver and gargling salt water with Vitamin.

However, he offers a simpler solution: follow guidelines recommended by the National Institute of Health and CDC.

Try to find facts, not fear and remember that people in these times will try to sell you things without real good evidence—be weary of such. Follow the general information right now—that is wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and stay home until we get through these next couple weeks. We will survive this and we will persevere, but we have to do it with facts, not fear. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health / Chairman of Infection Control Committee – Wheeling Hospital

In terms of accurate information at a local and state level, Dr. Milton urges residents to browse websites for the Department of Health and Human Resources, as well as Wheeling Hospital.

Latest Posts: