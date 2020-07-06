Local Health Officials Respond to Face Coverings Being Mandatory

The mandate that all West Virginians must wear face coverings, especially in confined indoor places may lower the number of cases in this area, according to local health officials.

Local health officials say wearing a mask isn’t a 100% solving mechanism, but it can be beneficial.

We’re still urged to social distance, wash our hands, and don’t go out, if we are sick. If we all wear our masks as well, officials say that should protect us from droplets.

It’s doesn’t only have to be a face mask that we wear, but it could be any type of face covering or face shield.

Even the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is urging us all to wear our masks.

“Don’t think of it as it’s for you. I think a lot of the times we think of it as this is an inconvenience for me. Think of it for individuals that you are around, whether it’s family, friends, co-workers.” Howard Gamble, Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

If you have asthma or trouble breathing, Gamble is recommending face shields.

Gamble hopes we will see a small reduction in the Ohio Valley and an even larger reduction statewide.