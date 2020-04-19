Local mother recalls giving birth amid coronavirus; offers advice for expecting mothers

"You know, you want everything to go back to normal, but you don't want to risk your child's life."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Many are feeling anxiety and fear as the progression of coronavirus continues. But for expecting and new mothers, the concern could be more intense.

What was supposed to be an exciting time has turned into a difficult experience for one Odessa couple. Mother, Daniella Magar, gave birth to her son, Wyatt, prematurely three weeks ago. She hoped all the troubles of the pandemic would be blown over by her due date, but instead, she now watched her newborn grow up from the other side of town.

“Not really fully being able to give your baby a kiss, and love on him, has been really difficult,” explained Magar. “It has been hard on the family, and I think especially my husband, because he can’t build that bond right off the bat.”

Because of his early arrival, Wyatt spends his days in NICU. Due to hospital regulations around COVID-19, only one parent is allowed to see and hold him, leaving Magar’s husband, Curry, to meet his son through FaceTime.

The couple has been recently laid-off from work. Magar says she worries about job security. And the potential this virus will spike again.

“I think as long as we’re able to keep our house, vehicle, and the lights and food on, we’ll be good. My husband is great and will do anything he can to make sure we can sustain life.”

From one mother to another, Magar says she wants to offer some words of comfort to expecting mothers.

“Parents themselves just have to go in with an open mind,” said Magar. “I know this is a diffcult time, I know it’s scary. But the hospital staff, and just in general, are doing the best they can and doing what’s best for their patients.”

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Magar family. It will help them pay for Wyatt's hospital bills, as well as necessary items needed to bring Wyatt home.

