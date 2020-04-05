Local, state officials holding daily conference calls to keep in the loop

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the COVID-19 outbreak staying on top of updates is highly important.

Local and state officials are working together to make sure everyone is kept in the loop.

They are holding daily conference calls on three levels regional, organizations and state.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator, Howard Gamble says these calls

are their way to filter changes down from state to local.

“it’s really important because if there is mass changes on the state level, it’s then filtered down to what we do locally. And if we need to filter that further then we can have a conference call with individuals like first responders as well as the law enforcement.“ Howard Gamble – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Locally officials inform our first responder on things such as the number of cases and what is being down for these individuals. Because they are the ones who are responding to many of the calls.

They are always keeping in touch with county systems to figure their needs, what they are seeing and problems they may be encountering.

