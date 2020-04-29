Main Street Bank Moundsville branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- An employee at Main Street Bank in Moundsville has tested positive for COVID-19

Main Street Bank Rich Lucas says quarantine measures and a deep cleaning process are now underway.

The employee is home and has been directed by their physician to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lucas says the bank immediately took the following actions:

– Contacted the Marshall County Health Department.

– Closed the branch and arranged to have the building professionally cleaned and sanitized.

– Had all Moundsville branch employees tested; bank employees will remain at home until they receive their test results and additional instruction from Marshall County Health Department personal

The bank will reopen on Friday 5/01/20.

Staff from other branches will temporarily work at the Moundsville location.

Customers may visit Main Street Bank’s drive-through branches in Wheeling, Elm Grove or Wellsburg or ATM/ONLINE.

“As an essential business, we are working within pandemic protocols per our official response plan,” said Rich Lucas, President and CEO Main Street Bank. “I have spoken to our employee and they are at home and resting comfortably. We will continue to follow the guidance and protocols of our area medical professionals as well as state and federal guidelines.”

Please call 304-232-2001 with any questions