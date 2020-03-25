Man and woman who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in Belmont County have recovered

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- There are good news and bad news out of Belmont County tonight, regarding COVID 19 cases.



First, the original man and woman who tested positive….have recovered.



Health Department officials say the man is out of the hospital, and both are now symptom-free and out of quarantine.



However, one other couple who had close contact with that couple….are now testing positive.



They were on a 14-day quarantine. So 14 days from the time they were in contact with the one positive in Belmont County we had before. Basically on Day 12 they started not feeling well. When we had them get tested, the results came in and they were positive. So now they’ve never left quarantine, and they remain in quarantine Voice of Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner, Belmont County

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the man and woman have a fever and sore throats.



He says those are the main symptoms nationwide, along with a cough, but there are also new symptoms emerging, including gastrointestinal upset and loss of the sense of smell.



Anyone with those symptoms ….should contact their doctor.