Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County
Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (NEXSTAR) — A man held a “Will work for toilet paper” sign along Highway 59 in Bay Minette, Alabama Saturday afternoon.

He was not being serious; it was just for laughs. A viewer sent this picture to sister-station WKRG.

The man with the sign, Jordan Callaway, said the purpose was to give the community a good laugh among the coronavirus stress.

