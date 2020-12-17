Manchin: Exclusion of West Virginia Veterans from initial VA COVID-19 vaccination plan is unacceptable

Washington, DC (WTRF)- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) called on the Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie to provide an explanation for the exclusion of many rural Veterans, including West Virginia Veterans, from the VA’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution and implementation plan.

“The distribution of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is both safe and effective, is a decisive moment in the fight against this horrible virus. On December 15th, 2020 the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released the VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, outlining the order in which Veterans and VA employees would receive coronavirus vaccines as doses become available. As expected, the plan initially prioritizes frontline Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and the highest-risk Veterans. However, the plan does not outline when and how rural states like West Virginia will be incorporated into the prioritization… West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the country with a long history of answering the call to defend our nation. That unique service, however, also makes West Virginia Veterans especially vulnerable to the global pandemic we are now battling. The safety and well-being of every West Virginian must remain our top priority.”

You can read Sen. Manchin’s letter in full below