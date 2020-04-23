Manchin hears from Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce amid coronavirus pandemic

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participated in a tele-town hall with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce to hear their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local and small businesses across West Virginia have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our communities and economies are hurting and we must do everything possible to help our rural small businesses stay afloat. That’s why I fought for dedicated rural funding in the additional emergency funding the Senate passed yesterday so that mom and pop shops can apply for the support that big businesses can’t touch. I appreciate the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce for sharing their concerns and asking questions about this terrible pandemic and the support available for local and small businesses,” said Senator Manchin.

“The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is working hard to help our community and local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This terrible pandemic is affecting every part of our economy and our communities. We are grateful to Senator Manchin for answering our questions and listening to our concerns and for his leadership for our state during these difficult times,” said Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Over the last month, Senator Manchin has participated in calls with West Virginians representing the healthcare, banking, press, law enforcement, local government, education and business communities.