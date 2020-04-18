Mandatory testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes relieves concerns for many

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order during Friday’s press conference issuing all nursing home staff and residents be tested for COVID-19.

Don Kirsch, Administrator of Good Shepherd nursing home, says this order is a God send.

Although nursing homes have been closed to visitors for some time now due to the coronavirus, the fear of individuals unknowingly carrying the virus and spreading has been a concern for many.

He adds that the decision to test everyone regardless of whether they have been tested before is relieving some of this concern.

This executive order by governor justice is going to alleviate that concern on the part of nursing homes. Don Kirsch – Administrator of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Manager of Welty Corp.

Kirsch says he is sure that all nursing homes in the Mountain State will stand beside him in thanking the governor and his team on doing their part and taking quick action in this situation.

Latest Posts: