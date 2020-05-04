Many Ohio businesses set to open Monday under ‘new normal’ conditions

Some businesses in Ohio that were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic are set to open Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some businesses in Ohio that were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic are set to open Monday.

Friday, May 1, health care was the start of the staggered reopening of the state’s economy. Some elective surgeries and other procedures that don’t involve an overnight stay in the hospital were allowed to resume as well as the reopening of dentist offices.

Monday, manufacturing, construction, distribution and general offices that were deemed non-essential can reopen with safety guidelines.

On Monday, businesses that are reopening will require workers who are not working in an area alone to wear face masks. There are some exceptions, such as factories where temperature or other safety measures would prohibit wearing a mask and other exceptions.

Also, social distancing (a space of 6 feet or more) is to be maintained.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings but are not required, however, individual business owners can require customers to wear a face covering.

The Stay Safe Ohio Order is in effect until May 29 and encourages everyone to stay at home if possible and limits gatherings to ten people in most circumstances.

The following businesses remain closed in Ohio:

K-12 schools

Restaurants and bars – carry out services are permitted

Salons, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations and similar businesses.

Older adult day care services and senior centers

Adult day support or vocational rehabilitation services in congregate settings

Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps

Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites and sites including: campgrounds, laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, adult and child skill or chance game facilities, gambling industries, auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, movie theaters, performance theaters, concert and music halls, public recreation centers and indoor sport facilities, parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals, amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds and funplexes, aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites, country clubs and social clubs.

Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues.

Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, and yoga studios. Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households.

Residential and day camps.

Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks. Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence. Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months

Retail businesses are set to reopen May 12. A date has not been set for bars and restaurants.

All information for businesses and customers about Ohio’s reopening procedures can found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.