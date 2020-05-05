Marshall County 4-H going virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

As summer events continue to be postponed or cancelled all over the Ohio Valley, one local group experienced the effects covid-19 had on their summer schedule almost immediately.

When social distancing guidelines we’re put in place, Marshall County 4-H knew they had to make some changes. But what they didn’t know is that their largest events of the year would soon be up on the chopping. So, they’re staying positive and doing what’s necessary to be safe.

With summer around the corner, Marshall County 4-Her’s are gearing up for the fair—even with the possibility of it being cancelled due to COVID-19. So, animals were tagged per-usual the first week of April on the fairgrounds, but this year… they also offered “at-home tagging.”

If they did come in to do the tagging, we just maintained a social distance, and did a lot of handwashing and sterilization of equipment between animals and kept everybody in their vehicles. So, those were some of the first changes we had to make. LISA INGRAM – MARSHALL CO. 4-H AGENT

But that’s just the beginning of things changing for Marshall County 4-Her’s.

We have already received notification that all the June camps have been cancelled by the University. So, we’re currently underway making a virtual fun week or two during the summer. We’re going to try to incorporate some of the parts of camp without it being an actual traditional camp. LISA INGRAM – MARSHALL CO. 4-H AGENT

That virtual fun week will include things like STEM classes being hosted on ZOOM until they can enjoy a real camp next year. But for the 21-year-olds who are aging out, they may not be so lucky.

So, we’re working on a state level trying to come up with some options. Whether that’s some sort of special statewide event that honors those members, and entertaining possibilities of extending an age out year. We really haven’t made any definitive decisions for that yet. LISA INGRAM – MARSHALL CO. 4-H AGENT

Although many are disappointed, the virtual workshops allow 4-Her’s to see their friends, complete their projects, and most of all—have an escape from reality. Because for many in Marshall County, fair and camp is their vacation.

4-H is a huge part of their life. It’s their friends. They look forward to the summer activities. So, we’re just trying to give them some balance and add a little bit of levity to the situation. LISA INGRAM – MARSHALL CO. 4-H AGENT

Lisa says members are getting creative by completing their presentations and uploading them to YouTube or sharing them live on zoom. For more information and updates on those virtual workshops, give the ‘WVU Extension – Marshall County’ Facebook page a ‘like.’

Latest Posts: