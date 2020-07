Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed 2 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing it to a total 73 confirmed cases in the county, 26 of whom are in isolation.

A female in her 30’s and a male in his 40’s both report mild symptoms, and both are in isolation in their respected homes.

The Health Department says it is seeing a ‘dramatic ‘ rise in cases associated with large group events, such as parties, sporting events and trips to Myrtle Beach.