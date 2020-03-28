Marshall County confirms fourth positive COVID-19 case

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department is reporting their fourth positive coronavirus case.

According to officials, the individual is a female in her 20’s. She is currently in quarantine and reports only mild symptoms on Saturday.

The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals.

Close personal contacts identified will be requested to enter into 14 day quarantine.

