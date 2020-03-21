Marshall County Courthouse restricting visitor access

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Offices within the Marshall County Courthouse will remain open for the foreseeable future but there will be limited access for visitors.

Beginning Monday, March 23, access inside the courthouse will only be granted for scheduled appointments and emergencies.

Prior to entry inside the courthouse, individuals will be questioned about recent travel and COVID-19 exposure. Visitors will also have their body temperatures checked via non-contact thermometers.

Officials are urging county residents to request an absentee ballot to help limit exposure to the coronavirus during voting for the May primaries.

