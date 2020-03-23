Marshall County declares State of Emergency

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- The Marshall Count Commission has declared Marshall County under a State of Emergency.
The State of Emergency went into effect as of noon and is retroactive to March 16th.
This is according to EMA Director Tom Hart.
The State of Emergency will allow the county to take emergency protective measures as needed during this time, including requests to the state and federal government for necessary emergency resources.
