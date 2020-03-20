Marshall County EMA working to be prepared for COVID-19

Emergency management agencies across the country have been learning and preparing on how to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Hart is the Director at Marshall County EMA, and he says they have been in daily discussion with health departments and local and state governments on how to proceed if a case is confirmed in Marshall county.

So, they’re learning as they go, using plans put in place years ago, and then making adjustments. He says if a large outbreak were to happen in the county, they would alert the public, then look into federal resources.

We are a small county. You know, regional resources, state resources, and federal resources may be needed in regards to response. Right now, that’s one of the things we’re coordinating within the county. You know, doing not only a county wide response, but a county wide plan. We’re also working with our state agencies as well for response and planning for something like this. TOM HART, MARSHALL COUNTY EMA

Hart wanted to urge the public to not panic and to use good reliable sources for your information, and not social media.