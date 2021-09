Marshall County Health Department confirms three new COVID-19 deaths

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Those deaths were of a 46-year-old female and a 70-year-old female who were both hospitalized. A 92-year-old female who was a resident of a long term care facility also died.

21 new positive Coronavirus cases were also reported as well as 19 new probable cases.

There will be COVID-19 testing available at the Marshall County Health Department on the following dates and times.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Thursday, September 9, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Monday, September 13, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Thursday, September 23, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Monday, September 27, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Mobile testing is also available: