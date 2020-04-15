Marshall County Health Department issue new recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- On their Facebook page, the Marshall County Health Department announced news recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Any businesses permitted to remain open, that choose to remain open and requires employees to report to work should take the following actions.

Implement a plan to limit staff to essential personnel only

Implement social distancing practices within and around the workplace, including and remaining 6 feet away from others. Provide sign usage upon entering the business.

Supply adequate disaffecting and hygiene supplies. to employees (disinfecting wipes or spray, hand sanitizer, soap and water, and when possible face masks and gloves.

Frequently wipe down and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Provide protective barriers for employees to exposed to the general public

Any businesses permitted to remain open, that choose to remain open and requires employees to report to work should establish access restrictions that limit access of the public as follows

No more than 2 individual members of the public should be allowed to enter the business per 1000 square feet of public space at any given time.

Businesses should keep track of the number of people that enter and leave the store on a one-in and one- out basis after capacity is reached.

Businesses should take actions to establish social distancing among their public customers to the greatest extent possible including, but not limited to: