Marshall County Health Department provides update on Chick- fil-A employee that tested positive for COVID-19

Moundsville, WV (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Officials provided the following information on an employee that tested positive for COVID-19 that works at the Chick-fil-A at The Highlands.

Marshall County’s Positive COVID-19 that works at the Triadelphia, West Virginia Chick-Fil presented with no symptoms on his last day worked at the restaurant.

According to the individual himself, he did not exhibit signs/symptoms of COVID-19 until April 9 and was subsequently tested.

There have been no other employees from the restaurant identified as a close personal contact through the Health Department’s contact tracing.

The restaurant did all the proper precautions and cleaned the facility.

The location remains open for business through drive-thru, and delivery.

There appear to be some misconceptions that a business must close if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Businesses can follow established cleaning guidelines set forth by the CDC to assure that a facility has been thoroughly cleaned if an employee would happen to test positive.

After this cleaning, the business can choose if they want to reopen or not.