Marshall County Health Dept. reports four deaths related to COVID-19 and 11 new cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 4 deaths of Marshall County residents associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost an 88-year-old female and an 85-year-old male who were residents of long term care, an 80-year-old female and a 90-year-old female who were hospitalized at the time of their passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these Marshall County residents associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of these residents during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation 11 new positive cases and 8 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints. These cases reported are from Sunday and Monday.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1121 confirmed cases and 183 probable cases, 428 of which are in isolation at home, 11 hospitalized, 31 associated deaths and 834 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

12/2/2020 10am – 3pm

12/3/2020 10am – 3pm

12/4/2020 10am – 2pm

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.