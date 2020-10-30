Marshall County Health Dept. reports record daily number of 38 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 38 new positive and 5 new probable cases in Marshall County. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints.

Marshall County completed community testing on October 28 at the Health Department and at Cameron High School and 29 positive tests were obtained from this event with a high percentage of these tests being obtained from the testing at Cameron High School.

Community testing continued today at the Health Department and an additional 155 tests were obtained today.

Additional situations adding to this increase in cases comes from outbreaks at Northern Regional Jail, long term care facilities and schools in Cameron. Additionally, the department has been receiving increased reports from throughout the county of people not wearing masks while out in public, people not maintaining social distancing and participating in large scale events.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 359 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases, 141 of which are in isolation at home, 4 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 253 whom have been released from isolation.

The Marshall County Health Department has invited the West Virginia National Guard to conduct community testing at the Health Department on November 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

