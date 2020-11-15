Marshall County moves to a “red” advisory on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its latest County Alert System map today, and it shows Marshall County now under a “red” advisory for COVID-19.

Five counties in West Virginia are now coded “red”: Marshall, Jackson, Barbour, Randolph and Mineral.

In the Northern Panhandle Brooke County and Wetzel are “gold.”

Tyler, Brooke and Ohio Counties are “orange.”

The County Alert System Map is released daily by DHHR, and the West Virginia Department of Education map is released once per week on Saturdays.

Marshall County was also coded “red” on the education map which was released yesterday.

