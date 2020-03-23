Marshall County provides update on Covid-19 cases

Moundsville, W.Va – The two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County continue to remain under quarantine within their personal residence.

While the wife is reporting only mild symptoms today, the husband has reported some slightly increased symptoms since confirmation of the testing on 03/21/2020.

The Marshall County Health Department Nursing Director continues to work to determine their reported close personal contact list.

Those identified individuals have been advised to self-quarantine and if they develop symptoms they should contact the Health Department to seek testing.

As far as travel, these individuals do not have a history of travel outside of the country during or just prior to this outbreak but have had some travel regionally within the greater Tri-State region.

They deny close personal contact with any other known, active COVID-19 cases prior to the onset of symptoms.

The Marshall County Health Department is unable to make a determination of where they contracted the illness.

Without the ability to determine an exact time of contracting this illness, the Health Department is unable to provide an exact list of places these individuals had been prior to starting their self-quarantine.