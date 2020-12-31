Marshall County receives COVID-19 vaccine for residents 80 and older

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department announced Thursday it received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

It will begin providing vaccinations to Marshall County residents who are 80 years and older on January 4, 2021.

The health department says the clinic will be held at the Chevron Building at the Marshall County Fairgrounds on 12th street in Moundsville.

Appointments will be required and can be made by calling a special phone line.

Residents wanting vaccinated can call 304-551-4296 on Saturday, January 2, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. to schedule.

The health department says once those appointments are full, the phone line will be turned off.

Proof of age and Marshall County residency must be provided the day of the vaccination event.

Due to social distancing requirements, the health department requests that when residents come to their appointment, they only come at the time they are scheduled. Do not arrive early.

Facemasks or face shields are required.