Marshall County Schools confirm one COVID-19 case at Moundsville Middle School

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 at Moundsville Middle School.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday. Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at the school.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration has been contracted to do a comprehensive deep cleaning at the school.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.