Marshall County Schools move to remote learning

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County Schools have officially moved to remote learning after the DHHR County Alert Map moved the county into “red” advisory.

Marshall County Schools say they will move to remote learning on Monday November 9 and will continue to stay remote until November 13.

Schools are scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Level 2.

If community spread should continue to increase, the return to face to face instruction will be moved to a later date.