Marshall County Schools vaccinate first round of teachers

MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF) – 170 people gathered at John Marshall High School on Thursday to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marshall County Schools employees, ages 50 and over, who completed a survey released by the state department were able to receive vaccines.

The vaccine will continue to be made available to other age groups as supplies increase.

Marshall County Schools said the goal is to vaccinate as many teachers as possible in an effort to get students back to in-person instruction.

The governor’s order says that schools will reopen after Martin Luther King Day and we are watching all of the current cases at the health department, in our county, to make the best decision for everyone. Shelby Haines, Superintendent, Marshall County Schools

Marshall County Schools worked directly with Moundsville Pharmacy to supply the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff members.