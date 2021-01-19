Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel/Tyler Counties hosting regional vaccination clinic

The Health Departments of Marshall County, Wheeling-Ohio County and Wetzel / Tyler County are announcing a regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for county residents aged 65 years old and older. The region is scheduled to receive 400 doses of Moderna vaccine for this clinic.

This clinic will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 8:00am until 4:00pm.

This clinic will be by appointment only with appointments being every 10 minutes.

The clinic will be held at the Chevron Building at the Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville. Entrance to the clinic will be from 12th Street in Moundsville. To schedule an appointment, starting 8:30am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Ohio County residents will be able to call (304) 234-3798 and Marshall County residents will be able to call (304) 221-9911.

Wetzel / Tyler County appointments will be filled by their current waiting list.

Once all appointments have been made these lines will not be answered nor will additional appointments be taken.

Please do not call the health departments main numbers as these are used for routine department business.

Please bring a photo ID, including proof of age and residency (WV Driver’s License)

When more vaccine arrives, or additional groups are identified for vaccination the departments will provide more notification.

There will be limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine at first, so the vaccine will be distributed in phases based on risk.

Supply of COVID-19 vaccine will increase over time.