Mask Policies Go Into Effect Today at WalMart, Kroger

Today is the day shoppers at WalMart and Kroger in the Ohio Valley and nationwide will be required to wear masks in response to the coronoavirus pandemic.

While some shoppers may not be happy with the mandate, health officials are pleased.

WalMart and Kroger join other major retailers including Target and CVS in requiring shoppers to wear masks.

