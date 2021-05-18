Masks still required in all WVU Medicine facilities

(WTRF)- Masks are still required in all WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans – those who are two weeks past the second-dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine – can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines.

According to the CDC, “These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.”

At WVU Medicine, all patients and visitors above the age of two must wear a mask at all times and will be screened upon entering the facility.

For more information on COVID-related efforts at WVU Medicine, including patient and visitor guidelines, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID