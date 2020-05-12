Massage, tattoo & piercing services resume Ohio May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Massage, tattoo, and piercing services will be able to resume in Ohio May 15, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Tuesday at the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
Prior to this announcement, those personal services were separated from hair and nail salons, barbershops, and other spa services but will now open Friday alongside them.
No information was given on the reopening of gyms and fitness centers in Ohio, but Husted said it is still being discussed.
