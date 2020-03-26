Mcdonald’s suspends all-day breakfast during pandemic

McDonald’s is suspending all-day breakfast — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food giant says it’s being done to simplify things in kitchens and for crews — as the coronavirus strains day-to-day operations.

The move comes after McDonald’s closed down all seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the united states last week.

McDonald’s introduced all-day breakfast back in 2015.

Pulling it is a temporary move and McDonald’s plans to bring it back.