McDonald’s to offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, first responders

(WFRV) – McDonald’s has announced it will offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics between April 22 and May 5 as a token of appreciation.

“While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders,” McDonald’s said in a release. “The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.”

Each ‘Thank You Meal’ will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The meals are available during breakfast, lunch, or dinner and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation.

It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food, according to the company.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”