McMechen says, “Happy Halloween” Trick or Treat will go on today as scheduled

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of McMechen announced on its Facebook page that it will move forward with the previously scheduled Trick or Treat planned for today.

While Wheeling cancels Trick-or-Treating, McMechen says it's still on! Will you be sending your kids out tonight despite advisories?🎃 @WTRF7News https://t.co/1uTqwBI1pc — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 31, 2020

The event will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and everyone is advised to stay socially distanced and wear masks and gloves.

This decision comes as Marshall County moved into the “orange” advisory from “gold” for COVID-19 on the W.Va. DHHR map Saturday morning.

Mark Ackerman, Threat Preparedness Director of the Marshall County Health Department, issued this statement:

“At this time, the Marshall County Health Department is recommending to all municipalities and residents and organizations in Marshall County that Halloween events should be cancelled for 10/31/20 in accordance with CDC guidance. The County is currently ORANGE STATUS and we have the third highest rate of infection within the State of West Virginia.

The County Health Departments and municipalities in the Northern Panhandle previously agreed on uniformed guidance on potential Halloween events that any county within Red, Orange or Gold status would not hold Trick or Treat events. “

Ohio County also saw its Trick or Treat plans changed when that county moved into the “gold” advisory.”

Wheeling also issued a statement on its cancellation of Halloween plans, stating its decision was in accordance with the guidelines handed down by the Wheeling Ohio County Health department.

