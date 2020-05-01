Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

MedExpress announces COVID-19 testing at Elm Grove location

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many health organizations in the Ohio Valley are offering COVID-19 testing for area residents and MedExpress joins that list.

Testing will now be able at 15 MedExpress Urgent Care locations across the Mountain State, including the Elm Grove Crossing Mall in Wheeling.

Officials urge patients to call ahead at 304-242-4228 if showing any symptoms. That includes shortness of breath, fever, cough or sore throat.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter