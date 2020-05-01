MedExpress announces COVID-19 testing at Elm Grove location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many health organizations in the Ohio Valley are offering COVID-19 testing for area residents and MedExpress joins that list.

Testing will now be able at 15 MedExpress Urgent Care locations across the Mountain State, including the Elm Grove Crossing Mall in Wheeling.

Officials urge patients to call ahead at 304-242-4228 if showing any symptoms. That includes shortness of breath, fever, cough or sore throat.

Latest Posts: