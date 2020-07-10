Medical Practitioners Recommend How to Wear Masks Properly

Medical practitioners say it isn’t a 100% guarantee we won’t catch Coronavirus if we all wear our masks, but it is still very important.



It’s very often, medical practitioners say, they’ve seen people wearing their mask the wrong way, even as much as every day.

“Nonetheless, mask usage still is grossly under ulitized in the right places and not property utilized.” Dr. Jasbir Makar, Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease Specialist

All of this raised concerns during a medical health update in another Weirton press conference.

According to medical practitioners, we should be using the right type of masks that fits, but we also need to know how to wear them.

“We need to stop and think what’s the functionality of the masks.” Dr. Kenneth Woods, Medical Director of Infectious Disease

Dr. Kenneth Woods says our mask should be covering our mouths, we shouldn’t leave them on our chins, or lift them up when we sneeze.

Medical practitioners say that’s not doing the person wearing the mask or the people around them any good.

And Dr. Woods says this could be because we are getting more used to them.

“I think we let our guard down a good bit to where it’s not become the norm, but it’s become the comfort zone.” Dr. Kenneth Woods, Medical Director of Infectious Disease

There’s also the people that think it’s the ultimate protection when medical practitioners warn that may not always be true.

“That’s proof that the mask isn’t an end all be all. We’re not invincible and bullet proof because we have the mask on.” Dr. Kenneth Woods, Medical Director of Infectious Disease

Wearing our masks may be just as important as washing our hands.

Medical practitioners say the high-touch areas are being forgotten the most. It’s advised that we wash our hands ten or fifteen times a day, or at least any chance we get.