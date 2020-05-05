Mental health concerns growing among frontline workers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is the mental health condition triggered by extended periods of extreme stress.

It could be brought on by witnessing an accident, natural disaster or violent experience.

Right now, there is a growing concern for the mental health of doctors, nurses, EMT’s and all frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Many of these workers are routinely exposed to things most people would never have to encounter. Mental Health experts say they expect to see incidents of PTSD rise significantly among frontline workers.

I think that they have been stressed out.They have been working so hard to try to meet the demand and the needs of every person that comes through their doors. And that takes a toll because they have to take care of themselves, self care is very important. Dr. Patricia Bailey, Psychologist

Experts say support should be extended to all frontline workers.

That includes professional help from psychologist and therapist so that any type of trauma can be dealt with early.

