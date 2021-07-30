Vet Voices

Metal frontman Dee Snider of Twisted Sister says he “Didn’t miss a beat” with COVID; credits being vaxxed, reports say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Dee Snider, the frontman for heavy metal band Twisted Sister, best known for its hit song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” did take it and is thankful that he did, reports say.

It was the coronavirus vaccination he took, and Snider, 66, says the shot made his symptoms mild, he said on Twitter.

Snider contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, he said in a tweet.

The rocker’s latest solo album, “Leave a Scar,” drops today.

***CDC data shows delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox: report***

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter