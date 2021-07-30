Metal frontman Dee Snider of Twisted Sister says he “Didn’t miss a beat” with COVID; credits being vaxxed, reports say

(WTRF) — Dee Snider, the frontman for heavy metal band Twisted Sister, best known for its hit song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” did take it and is thankful that he did, reports say.
It was the coronavirus vaccination he took, and Snider, 66, says the shot made his symptoms mild, he said on Twitter.
Snider contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, he said in a tweet.
The rocker’s latest solo album, “Leave a Scar,” drops today.
