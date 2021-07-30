Metal frontman Dee Snider of Twisted Sister says he “Didn’t miss a beat” with COVID; credits being vaxxed, reports say

(WTRF) — Dee Snider, the frontman for heavy metal band Twisted Sister, best known for its hit song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” did take it and is thankful that he did, reports say.

It was the coronavirus vaccination he took, and Snider, 66, says the shot made his symptoms mild, he said on Twitter.

Snider contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, he said in a tweet.

FOR ALL WHO READ I GOT COVID…I'm fully vaccinated so my symptoms were minor. Advil and Sudafed totally managed them. Didn't miss a beat business wise (did 10 interviews on first day I got it). All symptoms gone in three days. I feel totally fine now. GET THE DAMN VACCINATION! — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 28, 2021

The rocker’s latest solo album, “Leave a Scar,” drops today.

***CDC data shows delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox: report***