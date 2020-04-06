Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Michaels donates $1M worth of fabric for masks

Coronavirus

by: Jordan Highsmith

(WIAT) — The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, is lending a hand where it’s needed during the novel coronavirus pandemic by donating fabric for mask production.

The arts and crafts retailer has donated $1 million worth of fabric. That’s enough to make nearly 750,000 masks, the retail giant said in a press release.

The fabric will be sent to more than 70 organizations on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19 across the country.

In addition, Michaels now has step-by-step instructions, templates and products on its website on how to create face shields and fabric masks, and they are calling on all makers to help create the supplies to donate to organizations.

