Miklas owner says vendors being stretched thin, busiest they’ve ever been

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — With a National slowdown of meat processing plants, is there a shortage in the Ohio Valley?



One of the most well-known spots to find your hamburger meat says they’ve cut back on certain products but it’s not because of a shortage, it’s over buying.



The owner of Miklas in Woodsdale, Dave Rotriga, tells 7News he’s never seen it this busy, and he’s been working at the meat market since he was 15!

It’s like Christmas every day. Dave Rotriga, Owner of Miklas Meat Market

As for meat on the shelves, Rotriga says there’s plenty of everything. With lines down the street, the owner wants to deter customers from panic buying in bulk. He believes vendors just need time to regroup.

But with meat in such high demand, have prices at Miklas gone up?

Prices are up but they’re not what they should be. We’re not making as much profit right now. I’m trying to control it for my customers. I get a lot of stuff from Albert’s in Taylorstown, my pork and lunch meats, and Imler’s is my chicken and beef. Put it this way; I’m pretty fussy about what I get and our quality is not to where we want it to be, because the vendors tell you, if you send it back, you might not get another truck. Dave Rotriga, Owner of Miklas Meat Market

Rotriga makes it a point to thank the workers busy behind the glass counters.

Because of this demand, certain meats like city chicken, homemade hamberger and pork patties will not be made by the staff.