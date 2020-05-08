Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Monroe County jumps to eight confirmed virus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – The Monroe County Health Department reported three positive cases Friday morning.

In five days, coronavirus cases jumped from three confirmed to eight. Two residents have fully recovered from the virus, as of May 8.

Ages range from 50-years-old to 89.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to allow outdoor, beginning Friday, May 15. Dine-in services will start the following week.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter