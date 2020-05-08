Monroe County jumps to eight confirmed virus cases

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – The Monroe County Health Department reported three positive cases Friday morning.

In five days, coronavirus cases jumped from three confirmed to eight. Two residents have fully recovered from the virus, as of May 8.

Ages range from 50-years-old to 89.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to allow outdoor, beginning Friday, May 15. Dine-in services will start the following week.

Latest Posts: