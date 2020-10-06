High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

More people released from quarantine after COVID-19 incident at Martins Ferry Schools

Coronavirus

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Several people in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case in Martins Ferry Schools tested negative for the virus and have been released from quarantine.

Superintendent Jim Fogle says 16 people within the district have been released.

This comes after a member of the school’s volleyball coaching staff tested positive.

Originally 40 people both inside and outside of the school district were in quarantine protocol.

