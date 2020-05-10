More than 100 virus recoveries in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.

As Sunday, 101 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

There has been 242 confirmed cases in the county, along with eight deaths. Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not announce any number changes at Belmont Correctional Institution.

71 inmates and 42 staff members have tested positive for the virus and no deaths have been reported, as of May 10.

