More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in WV since Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 21 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 6, 2020, there have been 187,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths.

More than 200 (215) cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

At his COVID-19 briefing last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia this week.

Gov. Justice will hold his daily press briefing at 12:30.

