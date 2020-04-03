About 38 employees at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital placed into quarantine

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – About 38 employees at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital are currently in quarantine after coming in contact with a patient who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital released the following statement:

The Ohio Valley is deep in battle with a new virus. Barnesville Hospital experienced that earlier this week. A patient at the hospital presented with other issues. However, several days into their stay, their condition deteriorated and the hospital tested them for COVID-19. The test came back positive. Hospital staff had worn personal protective equipment, including N-95 masks and gloves with the exception being protective eyewear, as the patients was not showing symptoms at first. As an abundance of caution, those employees were placed off work and paid while quarantined earlier this week and were tested. As tests come back negative, they should all return by no later than April 6. The patient has been transferred to another hospital. Dave Philips, President/CEO – WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts: