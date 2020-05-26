https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

More than 50 new COVID cases reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain State saw a spike in coronavirus cases Tuesday evening.

The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia. That brings the total to 1,854 confirmed.

However, only 600 cases remain active with nearly 1,200 recoveries. A 75-year-old male from Preston County was confirmed as the state’s 74th coronavirus-related death.

The cumulative percent positive test rates continues to climb and currently sits at 2.11 percent.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

